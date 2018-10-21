Join the 1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, Sunday, October 21, 2018, 12:00 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Connecticut. A breakthrough community event to empower parents, celebrate kids with learning disabilities and ADHD and combat stigma. Help raise funds for educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, extensive resources and more. Individuals, families and teams are welcome to walk the approximate 1.5-mile scenic route at their own pace. Additional activities available for children. Register in advance online or on site. Entry fee is $15 per person. Parking is free. Rain or shine. For information and registration, visit https://smartwalkforskld.dojiggy.com/