Event calendar brought to you by
The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts
166 Capitol Avenue
Hartford, CT
06106
Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Friday, 09 November, 2018
Saturday, 10 November, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Box Office
Phone: 8609875900
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 04 October, 2018
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Sunday, 30 September, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Monday, 01 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Tuesday, 02 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Wednesday, 03 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Cirque Musica Holiday 05:00 PM Saturday, 06 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Sunday, 07 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Monday, 08 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM
Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Friday, 09 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Fiddler on the Roof 07:30 PM Sunday, 21 October, 2018
1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities 12:00 PM Monday, 08 October, 2018
Fall Breakout Day: Animals & Art 11:00 AM Sunday, 30 September, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Monday, 01 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM