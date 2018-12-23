+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Website: Click to Visit

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum kicks off the Holiday Season the day after Thanksgiving with its traditional display of trees and decorations highlighting the development of the holiday traditions during the Victorian era in America. Visitors will see its evolution from the 1850s to the 1930s, from small tabletop trees with edibles and handmade ornaments, to lavishly embellished trees that stood on the floor and almost reached the ceiling. The Mansion will also display a glittering and festive, Designer Show House of Holiday Trees and Decorations.

Sunday, 23 December, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Melissa Feliciano

Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children

