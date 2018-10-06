Event calendar brought to you by
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien cordially invites you to “Meditative Oceans” featuring the paintings of Massachusetts artist, Rosemary Banfield. Her exhibit runs October 2 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 05 October, 2018
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
Tuesday, 09 October, 2018
Wednesday, 10 October, 2018
Thursday, 11 October, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
