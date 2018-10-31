Event calendar brought to you by
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien cordially invites you to “Meditative Oceans” featuring the paintings of Massachusetts artist, Rosemary Banfield. Her exhibit runs October 2 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
