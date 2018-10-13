Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend Of 'Ignite Your Senses' 2018 – 2019 Season
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Bernstein At 100
Saturday Oct. 13th at 8pm
Sunday Oct. 14th at 3pm
Stamford Symphony kicks off the 2018-2019 Season with our guest Maestro Edward Cumming and a celebration of fabulous American Music including Bernstein’s
West Side Story.
JOAN TOWER Tambor
COPLAND Clarinet Concerto
Pavel Vinnitsky,
clarinet
BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from
West Side Story
GERSHWIN An American In Paris
Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor
Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
Stamford’s Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
