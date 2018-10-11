Event calendar brought to you by
Art After Dark - Spaghetti Dinner
Stamford Museum & Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Rd
Stamford, CT
06903
Spaghetti Dinner
Thursday, October 11 | 6 - 8 pm
Come join us for an informal spaghetti art supper with the Loft Artists! Get an after-hours viewing of our current exhibition "The Loft Artists: Then & Now" and enjoy a casual and fun dinner and conversation in the Bendel Mansion with local artists represented in the show. Members: $10 | Non-members: $15 Director's Circle: FREE To purchase tickets please click this link, http://www.stamfordmuseum.org/art-after-dark-programs.html
Thursday, 11 October, 2018
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Jennifer Parry
Phone: 2039776536
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
