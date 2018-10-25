Night At The Museum: Bringing Art To Life Fundraiser For Housatonic Museum of Art

Come to a very special, grown-up Night at the Museum. This fun event will include a sophisticated, art-inspired scavenger hunt, gypsy jazz music and sweet treats and craft cocktails throughout the evening, including special cupcakes offered by Baked and Sauced from 7-8pm.

In addition to the thrill of the hunt, guests will enjoy a silent auction, raffles, prizes, as well as a ‘wine toss,’ tarot card readings, caricatures and fortune telling.

This evening that will not disappoint!

Tickets are just $50, with proceeds supporting museum programming and the collection. Tickets will be available at the door, but will cost $55.00. Visit www.HousatonicMuseum.orgor call (203) 332-5052. Ages 21 and older only.

The Housatonic Museum of Art is located on the campus of Housatonic Community College, located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, CT.