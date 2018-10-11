+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Spaghetti Art Supper

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

 Come join us for an informal spaghetti art supper with the Loft Artists! Get an after-hours viewing of current exhibition "The Loft Artists: Then & Now" and enjoy a casual and fun dinner and conversation in the Bendel Mansion with local artists represented in the show. Members: $10 | Non-members: $15, Director's Circle: FREE. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events

Thursday, 11 October, 2018

Contact:

Visitor Services

Phone: 2039776521
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

see above

