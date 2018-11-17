3rd Annual Masquerade Ball for local Child Abuse Prevention programs.

The Exchange Club of Stamford hosts its 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball.

The Venetian-style, fancy dress evening benefits HELP for Kids, the local non-profit that builds safer, smarter and stronger families - protecting children by halting the cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Ball-goers will don festive masks and attire for a fabulous night of fundraising, featuring a sit-down dinner and dancing to Summertime Band. Prominent Stamford Attorney Vincent J. Freccia III is this year's honoree. Other highlights include the popular, red carpet photo booth sponsored by Stewart Title Guaranty Company, raffles, and a silent auction of unique experiences for all ages, luxury items, sought-after dining certificates, performances and classes, pampering services, and much more.



To purchase tickets, reserve a mask, and support HELP for Kids’ mission, visit ecsunmaskchildabuse.dojiggy.com.



Harbor Point, WEBE 108, Asylum Distillery, Rapid Press, ACT Financial and Tax Services, Curtain Call, BMW of Darien, Volvo Cars of Westport, MINI of Fairfield County, Peter Suchy Jewelers, and countless other businesses are contributing to this year's Ball. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Exchange Club of Stamford Scholarship, awarded through Stamford Dollars for Scholars

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2019, HELP for Kids keeps local children safe while working to build stronger, more resilient, and more loving families. The Stamford-based non-profit agency has assisted over 10,000 Fairfield County children since its founding and serves hundreds of at-risk families every year. Experienced parent educators work closely with individual families to provide research-based, home-centered intervention programs and teach safe-parenting skills - an approach that is highly-effective at halting the cycle of child abuse and neglect. HELP for Kids (previously The Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center) is an independent 501(c)3 organization, located at 141 Franklin Street in Stamford. 203-327-9419.