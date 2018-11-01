Egyptomania: The Western Fascination with Egypt Exhibition Opening

Enjoy an opening reception with a gallery tour by archaeologist Megan Paqua at 7:00p.m. Discover how Egypt has captivated the Western imagination from the nineteenth century until today. From Napoleon’s conquest of Africa to the discovery of King Tut’s tomb in the 1920s, Egyptomania swept America and Europe and came to symbolize the exotic, romantic, and mysterious. Featuring materials from Pequot Library’s Special Collections, including late 19th century photographs of Egypt and archeological surveys, this exhibit explores the far-reaching influence of Egypt on Western culture. Light hors d’oeuvres and wine served. Free and open to the public. No registration required. Exhibition on view through January 27, 2019 during regular library hours.

Related programming during the exhibition:

"Fantastic Finds: Egyptomania Exhibition Preview," Friday, October 26 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

"Off the Wall Book Club" discusses "The Yacoubian Building" by Alaa Al-Aswany, Wednesday, November 14 from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

The Pequot Presents film series kicks-off with "The Mummy" (1932, 1hr 14min), Wednesday, November 28 at 3:00 p.m.