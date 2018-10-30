+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Wickedly Fun Week of Tricks & Treats at Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit

It will be a spellbinding week of tricks and treats as Stepping Stones BOO-seum for Children conjures up bigger and better Halloween festivities! Enjoy daily costume catwalks, creature features, face painting, magic tricks, make-believe monsters, mask making, pumpkin decorating, silly sensory science lab experiments and BooZoo’s Great Pumpkin parades. The annual Monster Mash bash happens on Saturday, October 27 from 4:00 -8:00 pm. Registration is required. Space is limited.

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Stepping Stones

Phone: 203-899-0606 x247
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Free with museum admission

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.