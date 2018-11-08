Event calendar brought to you by
Stepping Stones Hosts 3rd Annual FriendsGiving Fundraiser Dinner
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
The festive fundraising fete brings together friends old and new for an enjoyable evening featuring a special signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and networking hour followed by an intimate harvest dinner, based on a delectable, Thanksgiving-inspired menu from Marcia Selden Catering and Events. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Accessibility Initiative that gives children free access to the the award-winning children’s museum regardless of financial, language or special needs barriers.
Thursday, 08 November, 2018
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Kristen Welton
Phone: 203-899-0606 x207
