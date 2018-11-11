Bridgeport Art Trail Arts Celebration Weekend, November 8-11, 2018

Join us for the 10th annual the city-wide arts celebration weekend. Tour artists’ studios and arts venues. Enjoy art receptions, live music, spoken word, demonstrations, dance classes, film screenings, and more. Mingle with the creative community to “view art, talk art, experience art, buy art.” It’s a free, family-fun, four-day event at nearly 40 venues with over 150 artists participating.

THURSDAY: Annual ‘BAT’ Artists’ Party, at Read's Ground Floor Gallery with art, live music, light bites and beverages. This art party kicks off the Bridgeport Art Trail with style and flair!



FRIDAY: Experience Art and Music for blocks in downtown Bridgeport on Main Street and Fairfield Avenue, including the live concert, Latin America-NA, at the Bijou Theatre.



SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Discover Bridgeport art proliferating in repurposed warehouse spaces. Tour Open Studios, view a range of art forms and styles at: American Fabrics Arts Building, NEST Arts Factory, Artists at 305 Knowlton Street, Bridgeport Innovation Center, Read’s ArtSpace, City Lights Gallery, Blends Gallery, and more.

Check out the program guide and artists’ directory at http://bridgeport-art-trail.org/art-trail-map/



SUNDAY: PechaKucha Storytelling and Closing Party at the Bijou Theatre. Gather with the Bridgeport Art Trail crowd and enjoy an evening of storytelling done in the PechaKucha-style (“chit chat” in Japanese), bringing people together from diverse backgrounds to listen to great personal stories and learn from each other in a casual and authentic atmosphere. Speakers present their stories accompanied by 20 slides, shown for 20 seconds each, resulting in a total time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds per speaker. This licensed format keeps presentations focused and fast-paced, Bridgeport Art Trail presenters.



To stay connected to the Bridgeport art scene, sign up for the BAT bi-monthly newsletter and to find out about other BAT programs, www.bridgeport-art-trail.org