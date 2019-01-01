'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms walls, buildings, and neighborhoods into outdoor galleries. Local artists exhibiting include Bobbie Bernstein of Westport, Tara Blackwell of Stamford, Sonia Bombart of Weston, Milan Chilla of Rowayton, David Kaplan of Greenwich, Al Coyote Weiner of Fairfield, and Gregory Ziebell of Norwalk. The exhibit runs until January 18, 2019.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday. The Gallery is located in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space in Norwalk, CT.