Raise your allergy awareness and learn what to do in an emergency by attending a FREEinformation session at Chelsea Piers at 6pmon Presented by Stamford EMS, Safety4Kids, Stamford Hospital and Chelsea Piers, the session will provide parents and members of the community with life-saving information, including learning the physical signs of a severe allergic reaction and what to do when waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Dominic J. Roca, MD, PhD, whose specialties include allergy, immunology, pulmonary, critical care and sleep,will discuss the difference between a food intolerance vs. a true life-threatening allergy, allergy triggers, and the most common signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction. Dr. Roca is affiliated with Stamford Hospital and has won numerous teaching awards and been named a “Top Doctor” by Castle Connolly, New York Magazine and Connecticut Magazine.

Next, Jessica Anderson, Stamford EMS Lieutenant and Academy Training Coordinator, will teach audience members what to do when you see symptoms of a severe allergic reaction, and what to do when waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Ms. Anderson will also provide a demonstration of administering an Epinephrine injection and allow audience members to participate in this training exercise.

The free event will take place on Wednesday November 14 at 6:00pm at Chelsea Piers, Connecticut, located at 1 Blachley Rd in Stamford. Visit stamfordems1.ticketleap.com/allergy/to register.

This event is part of a year-long “Safety Step-Up” initiative presented by Stamford EMS and

Safety 4Kids to raise the community’s safety awareness. The Safety Step-Up initiative includes a series of FREE safety events, community partnerships, and plenty of safety tips throughout the year to keep ourselves, our neighbors and our families safe.