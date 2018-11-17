Event calendar brought to you by
The Waterview
215 Roosevelt Drive
Monroe,
06468
USA
St Joseph High School's Maroon & Gold Gala is a scholarship event that casts a spotlight on the school’s strong commitment to community service and leadership. It is a fabulous evening of friends, cocktails, dinner, and live music, along with live & silent auctions. The event is open to public and all proceeds benefit St Joseph High School’s Scholarship Fund.
For tickets, sponsorship, donations, and additional information, visit:
sjcadets.org/gala.
Saturday, 17 November, 2018
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Contact:
St Joseph High School
Phone: (203) 378-9378
Website:
Click to Visit
