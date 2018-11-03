The CT Daylily Society Welcomes Anna Carlson

On Saturday, November 3, 2018, the Connecticut Daylily Society will welcome Anna Carlson of Jordan, NY. Anna is an avid gardener and daylily hybridizer who first began dabbling with daylily pollen thirteen years ago. After only a season of hybridizing, Anna realized she needed more space than her small city plot offered. She embarked upon a search for the perfect location to put down daylily roots, and eventually came upon her current two-acre property. Complete with historic farmhouse, majestic trees, and plenty of sun, her new home was christened RavenCroft Cottage.

Anna hybridizes both diploids and tetraploids, with a keen interest in unusual forms and red-hot colors. Of course, the occasional round and ruffled bloom can also be found in her collection of 35 registrations. Check out Anna’s plants at her website, www.ravencroftcottage.com, and then join us as we follow Anna in her colorful daylily journey.

Our social hour with delicious and popular potluck lunch begins at noon, followed by a brief business meeting and Anna’s presentation at 1 pm. As always, there will be fabulous daylily door prizes, and attendance is absolutely free of charge. The Connecticut Daylily Society invites anyone with a passion for plants!

The Avon Senior Center is located at in Avon, CT at the junction of Sycamore and Scoville Roads (at the Sycamore Hills Recreation Center).

Flowers, friends, food, and fun are what the Connecticut Daylily Society is all about! The outside temps are cooling down, but it’s always warm and welcoming among CDS members, so why not spend a few hours daylily dreaming with us? For more CDS info, check out our blog: https://ctdaylilyclub.com. Hope to see you on November 3rd!