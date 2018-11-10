Jack Frost Bazaar

Event calendar brought to you by
Niantic Community Church
170 Pennsylvania Ave.
Niantic, CT
06357
United States
This annual holiday event, hosted by the Niantic Community Church, features a Jewelry Boutique with Vera Bradley and Coach Handbags (gently used), a Book Shop, Silent Auction, Precious Past, Attic Treasures, Toys, Handmades and Fair Trade items. Enjoy a traditional turkey luncheon, served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or take one home and don't forget to stop by the Cookie Cottage for some sweet treats.
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Contact:
Patty Chaffee
Phone: (860)739-6208
Website:
