Grand Re-Opening Celebration of the Colonial-era Governor Fitch Law Office

Celebrate the grand re-opening of the Governor Fitch Law Office at Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. The Colonial era Law Office has been completely renovated and reinterpreted; new interpretive panels provide information about Colonial life and Governor Fitch himself and allow visitors to guide themselves through the building. As space in the Law Office is limited, self guided tours will be available every 15 minutes. Please note, visitors will have to use two staircases for the full self-guided tour experience. Register for a self-guided tour time at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Curator Dr. Daryn Reyman-Lock and Norwalk Historical Society Education Coordinator Samantha Kulish-Fargione will be on hand for questions. The event is free and open to the public and includes a holiday themed reception.



Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and Limited Mobility parking on site only. For general parking, please follow signs to parking across the street. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled for Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.



Step back in time and explore the Governor Fitch Law Office, recently renovated under the joint supervision of the Norwalk Historical Commission and Norwalk Historical Society, and curated by Dr. Daryn Reyman-Lock. Moved to Mill Hill in 1971, the Fitch Law Office has been used as a key tool in teaching school children about Colonial life. All rooms including the Governor’s office room, the clerk’s garret bedroom, the kitchen and storage cellar have been reinterpreted to give a more accurate representation of life in the late 1700s. Paint analysis on wood paneling and floors was completed and, subsequently, surfaces repainted to reflect their historic 18th century colors. Reproduction 18th century rugs woven on period looms were laid and furnishings, including desks, cabinets, kitchen and table wares, books and linens, from Governor Fitch’s house inventory sourced and installed.



The curator, Dr. Daryn Reyman-Lock, earned her Ph.D. in Archaeology at the University of Nottingham in the UK in 2012. Since returning to the United States, she has worked within the heritage sector in various roles, including museum collections management, curation, and as a researcher and preservationist. Dr. Reyman-Lock is an adjunct professor of history at the University of New Haven.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



