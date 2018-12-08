Event calendar brought to you by
Roman Holiday! Music of Christmas from the Eternal City
St. Paul's on the Green
60 East Avenue
Norwalk,
06851
USA
Southern Connecticut Camerata under the direction of David J. Recca sings with Ensemble Dolce (recorders) under the direction of Lawrence Zukof. George Frideric Handel's Laudate pueri, HWV 237 with soprano soloist Sarah Yanovitch. Additional music selections by Palestrina, Victoria, Mendelssohn and more!
Saturday, 08 December, 2018
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Southern Connecticut Camerata
