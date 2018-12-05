Mingle All The Way! PRSA Westchester/Fairfield Annual Holiday Party

PRSA-Westchester/Fairfield is hosting Mingle All The Way, at Rye Grill & Bar, on Wednesday, December 5th at 6:30 at One Station Plaza, Rye, NY 10580. Kick back and relax, and enjoy the company of PR, communication, media and marketing-savvy friends and colleagues during the Annual Holiday Party.

Admission for Mingle All the Way is $65 per person and includes a three-course buffet dinner with two-hour open bar of beer, wine and soft drinks. Register online at www.prsa-wf-org until noon, Monday, December 3, 2018. Any remaining tickets will be available first-come, first serve at the door on December 5, 2018 for $75; cash and/or check payments only. You are encouraged to RSVP and purchase tickets in advance.

About PRSA Westchester/Fairfield

Westchester/Fairfield Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), brings together communications professionals representing business and industry, technology, marketing, counseling firms, government, associations, hospitals, schools, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations across Westchester and surrounding counties in New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut since 1965. Together, as peers, we network, socialize and develop our professional skills.

A nonprofit organization (501c6), we’re also the parent chapter for Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapters at Iona College in New Rochelle, NY and at Marist College tin Poughkeepsie, NY.

We are the region’s connection to PRSA, the industry’s largest association for public relations professionals and offer year-round professional development, mentoring, Accreditation certification (APR), and networking programs. Members gain access to respected practitioners, “Meet the Media” panels, workshops, social events and our popular Peer Group Get-togethers. Members can also pursue leadership and visibility through chapter board and committee participation.

Admission to our programs and social events is open to non-members. For more information, visit us at www.prsa-wf.org.