Jingle All the Way with Stamford Symphony Brass

Selections of seasonal works including sing-a-long favorites such as Sleigh Ride, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Deck the Halls and more!

Don’t miss this before the Heights and Lights extravaganza

Leah Potteiger, host

Donald Batchelder, trumpet

Timothy Schadt, trumpet

Zohar Schondorf, horn

Richard Clark, trombone

Matt Ingman, tuba

At the First Congregational Church of Stamford, One Walton Place

Kids FREE to Brass Concert. Tickets $35. Please call the Box Office at 203-325-4466

* * * *The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.