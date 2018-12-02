+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Jingle All the Way with Stamford Symphony Brass

First Congregational Church of Stamford

1 Walton Place
between Bedford and Prospect Streets
 Stamford, 06907
United States

  

Selections of seasonal works including sing-a-long favorites such as Sleigh Ride, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Deck the Halls and more!

Don’t miss this before the Heights and Lights extravaganza

 

Leah Potteiger, host

Donald Batchelder, trumpet

Timothy Schadt, trumpet

Zohar Schondorf, horn

Richard Clark, trombone

Matt Ingman, tuba

 At the First Congregational Church of Stamford, One Walton Place

 Kids FREE to Brass Concert. Tickets $35. Please call the Box Office at 203-325-4466

* * * *The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Sunday, 02 December, 2018

Contact:

Karine Four Jeanneret

Phone: 2033251407
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Kids FREE to Brass Concert. Tickets $35

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.