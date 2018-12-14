Holiday Caroling Party and Open House

A holiday tradition of family fun continues!

• Take a horse-drawn carriage ride through Southport Village

• Decorate cookies

• Make a pine cone bird feeder and other holiday crafts

• Listen to St. Thomas Aquinas choir and The Harbor Blues from Greens Farms Academy

Free and open to the public. Help Pequot give back this holiday season! Donations of new (unwrapped) English or Spanish books to benefit the ESL program at the Bridgeport Public Libraries are welcome.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides:

5:00 – 6:30 p.m.: Tickets required for carriage ride.Tickets available at the circulation desk starting at 5:00 p.m.

6:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Open seating for carriage rides. First come, first served. Last ride at 7:00 p.m.

Thank you to our sponsors: Fairfield Country Day School, Maplewood at Southport, Fairfield Veterinary Hospital, Candlewood Market, Bigelow Tea