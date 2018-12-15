+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Access Health Open Enrollment Fair

UConn Stamford, Gen Re Auditorium

1 University Pl
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Join us Saturdays from 10am – 2pm during Open Enrollment for help choosing a plan and enrolling in healthcare coverage. Online registration is encouraged but not required. For details, visitLearn.AccessHealthCT.com/Locations.

Parking is available and free in the Summer Street Parking Garage.

Saturday, 15 December, 2018

Contact:

Caroline Lee

Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.