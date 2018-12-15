Julie Jason Book Signing

Event calendar brought to you by
Barnes & Noble Stamford
100 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Come and meet award-winning columnist, author, and founder of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc, Julie Jason. She'll be signing her most recent books, The Retirement Survival Guide, Managing Retirement Wealth, and Retire Securely.
Saturday, 15 December, 2018
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Contact:
Theresa Robbins
Phone: 2033221198
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Upcoming Events
Wednesday, 05 December, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Holiday Triptych-American Patriotism 09:00 AM
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM
Mingle All The Way! PRSA Westchester/Fairfield Annual Holiday Party 05:30 PM
Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Access Health Open Enrollment Fair 10:00 AM Wednesday, 05 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Thursday, 06 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Exclusive Designer Trunk Show to Benefit The Undies Project 10:00 AM Friday, 14 December, 2018
Holiday Caroling Party and Open House 05:00 PM Wednesday, 19 December, 2018
Harmony4kidz Presents Fundraising Concert & Toy Drive for At-Risk Youths 07:00 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Monday, 10 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Friday, 07 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM
Saturday, 15 December, 2018
Julie Jason Book Signing 02:00 PM
Access Health Open Enrollment Fair 10:00 AM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Exclusive Designer Trunk Show to Benefit The Undies Project 10:00 AM Friday, 14 December, 2018
Holiday Caroling Party and Open House 05:00 PM Wednesday, 19 December, 2018
Harmony4kidz Presents Fundraising Concert & Toy Drive for At-Risk Youths 07:00 PM Wednesday, 05 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Thursday, 06 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Friday, 07 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Worldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones 05:00 PM