The Imagination Movers are a rock band for families and the Emmy-winning stars of a hit TV series seen worldwide on the Disney Junior channel. There are 76 episodes of "Imagination Movers " translated in more than 20 languages. All episodes presently can be seen via the Disney NOW App and On Demand through cable providers.



The Movers began fifteen years ago when four friends from New Orleans brainstormed a show that would feature quality rock music and positive male role models while inspiring teamwork and creativity.



The New York Times says the Movers are "prized by many parents for non-condescending lyrics and music that evokes the Beastie Boys or Red Hot Chili Peppers." Parenting magazine praised the band's "dash of rebellion" and songs that are "fresh and treacle-free."



The Movers have appeared on "The View." "Good Morning America," NPR's "American Routes," "Morning Edition" and are a fixture on SiriusXM Kids Place Live.



The Movers have written more than 150 songs. Many have been featured on commercials and TV shows, including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Wipeout" and "The Today Show."



Over the last decade, the Movers have performed for more than a million fans across North America, Europe and Asia including stops in such far-reaching locations as Dubai, Guam and Newfoundland.



The Movers play real, live rock music. No pre-recorded tracks. Performances feature flying toilet paper, vortex trash cans, giant balloons, broken drumsticks and lots of confetti.

Link To Purchase Tickets

https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1776665-imagination-movers-norwalk/