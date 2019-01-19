Safe Sitter Course

Give your child an edge, enroll now for the January 19th Stamford EMS Safe Sitter class. Children in grades 6-8 will learn the skills needed to care for themselves and young children so they may become safe and effective babysitters. The class will be held on Saturday, January 19 from 9am to 3pm at Stamford EMS, 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. To register visit http://stamfordems.org/program/safe-sitter/ or call 203-252-2193.

Taught by a Stamford EMS CPR instructor, this engaging and informative course is filled with fun games and role playing exercises. Participants should bring a sack lunch, and will receive a training manual as well as a course completion certificate. The course fee is $75 and pre-registration is required. To register, visit http://www.stamfordems.org/program/safe-sitter/ but hurry, space is limited and registration closes by January 17.

Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization, and Connecticut’s only CAAS accredited EMS agency. Responding to over 14,000 emergency calls each year, the organization provides paramedic transport services for the city of Stamford, and provides contracted paramedic response to the town of Darien. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit www.stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.