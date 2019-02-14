Head Over Heels for Pequot Library

A DANCE PARTY fundraising gala for Pequot Library

Pequot Library wants to be your date this Valentine’s Day! Come on your own, bring a friend or your sweetheart, and DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!

Dance, celebrate, and show your love for Pequot Library by supporting the programs, exhibitions, and events that make it our community’s vital cultural center.

- Live music from the School of Rock house band

- Champagne and signature cocktail

- Wine, beer, and small bites

- Desserts and chocolate fountain

- Bubbly raffle

TICKETS: $75.00 each at bit.ly/PequotLibraryDanceParty

Casual chic attire

Your purchase of a $75 tax-deductible ticket helps to preserve Pequot Library’s historic building and to support educational programs, performances, and art and history exhibitions for all ages.

Sweets and Treats provided by:

The Castle on Post

The Pantry

Fairfield Cheese Company

Shake Shack

Garden Catering

Sponsors:

Independent Jewelers Organization, Kasson Jewelers of Southport, The Russell Agency, LLC, School of Rock Fairfield, M Communications