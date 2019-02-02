In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society has invited a speaker from the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame to present: “Connecticut’s African American Heroines” on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. The lecture is free and open to the public. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. To register visit: https://ctafricanamericanheroines.brownpapertickets.com/ or call 203-846-0525. This 45 minute multi-media program by the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame will explore some of Connecticut's most remarkable African American heroines. From women's rights advocate Maria Miller Stewart and legendary contralto and Civil Rights catalyst Marian Anderson to pioneering artist Laura Wheeler Waring and our current State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier, you'll be inspired as they explore the important contributions of African American women in Connecticut. Tony-award winner Anika Noni Rose, one of the newest inductees, will also be featured. The lecture will conclude with a Q & A session and refreshments.



The Norwalk Historical Society Museum entrance and parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Dept. If there is inclement weather, the lecture will be rescheduled for Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00pm.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame