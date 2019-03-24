Event calendar brought to you by
Inn at Middletown
70 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Eat Chocolate. Help End Family Homelessness.
Join us at the beautiful Inn at Middletown for Columbus House's 17th Annual Chocolate to the Rescue and support our Middlesex Family Shelter while you:
sample mouthwatering chocolate delicacies from local chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, and caterers
observe judging from a panel of culinary experts
bid on an array of silent auction items
vote for your favorite chocolate creation
and more!
Four sponsorship levels are available!
Sunday, 24 March, 2019
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Phalakorn Phonyothee
Phone: 203-401-4400 x131
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
