+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Spring Discovery Fair for Kids ages 3-7 and their parents - rain or shine

New Canaan Country School

545 Ponus Ridge
 New Canaan, CT 06840

Children ages 3-7 and their parents will be guided through a series of hands-on exploration stations including: art (clay, wire and paint), wind experiments, scientific principles an obstacle course and more! The day is free of charge and will be held rain or shine. Pre-registration is encouraged but drop-ins are also welcome. Come join us for a morning of discovery!

Saturday, 04 May, 2019

Contact:

Cathy

Phone: 203-801-5608
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.