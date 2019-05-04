Event calendar brought to you by
Spring Discovery Fair for Kids ages 3-7 and their parents - rain or shine
New Canaan Country School
545 Ponus Ridge
New Canaan, CT
06840
Children ages 3-7 and their parents will be guided through a series of hands-on exploration stations including: art (clay, wire and paint), wind experiments, scientific principles an obstacle course and more! The day is free of charge and will be held rain or shine. Pre-registration is encouraged but drop-ins are also welcome. Come join us for a morning of discovery!
Saturday, 04 May, 2019
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Contact:
Cathy
Phone: 203-801-5608
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
