Spring Horseback Riding

Registration Now Open!

Registration is now open for the Spring Session at Mead Farm. The Spring Session begins Sunday, March 17th and ends Saturday, June 15th. Contact Mead Farm for details.

From the first time rider to the more advanced, our instructors provide a comprehensive and challenging riding experience within a casual atmosphere. Mead Farm offers private, semi-private and group lessons designed for those who want to learn how to successfully communicate with a horse. Instruction is focused on strengthening each rider’s foundation and helping him/her to advance in their riding. Our knowledgeable instructors and quality horses ensure that your experience is safe, educational and most importantly fun. Horsemanship (non-riding) classes also available.

Contact:

Gretchen Meyer

203-322-4984

meadfarm@hotmail.com

www.meadfarm.com