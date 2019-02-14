Tweet Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon

Mead Farm 107 June Rd

Stamford , CT 06903



Own-Your-Own-Horse for an Afternoon at Mead Farm Half day program designed to give the experience of horse ownership. Includes a riding lesson, feeding your horse, picking stall, grooming, tacking & untacking and more! 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm / lunch not provided / $200 / Space Limited Feb. 11, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 18, Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Mar. 11, Mar. 14, Mar. 15, Mar. 18 Mar. 21 & Mar. 22 Mommy & Me Option - $300 if only child rides / $400 if both ride Contact: Gretchen Meyer 203-322-4984 meadfarm@hotmail.com www.meadfarm.com

Categories:

