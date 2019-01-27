St. Aloysius Open House

St. Aloysius is a K-8th co-educational Catholic School located in New Canaan. Come visit our school and learn all about our competitive curriculum, including Arts and STEM programs. Additional find out about all of the school's after school programs and athletics. Meet our faculty, students and parents. And hear from our principal. To register in advance, please CLICK HERE.
