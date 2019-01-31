This film is based on the life stories of the eccentric aunt and first cousin of Jackie Kennedy, both named Edith Bouvier Beale. The elder “Big Edie” was the sister of Jackie Kennedy’s father John Vernou Bouvier III. Her daughter was referred to as “Little Edie”. The Beale women were members of NYC high society, but in their later years, withdrew from the New York City life, taking shelter at their Long Island summer estate Grey Gardens.

The plot includes the filming of the documentary Grey Gardens by Albert and David Maysles as well as flashback events in the Beales’ past, including their arrival at the estate, the disintegration of Big Edie’s marriage, and Little Edie’s failed attempts to have her own life and find independence.

The house eventually fell into a state of disrepair that gave the Beale women notoriety. Health officials condemned the home and newspaper articles ran blaming Jackie Kennedy. Jackie and her sister, Lee, pay for the cleanup and restoration of the Hampton’s home.

The movie ends with Little Edie singing “Tea for Two” at the Reno Sweeney cabaret in Greenwich Village, and the quote, “My mother gave me a truly priceless life.”