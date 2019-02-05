+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Lunar Moon Paint Night with Margery Scotti

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

This class will bring out the Picasso in everyone! Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at the GBC with a Paint Night. In this class you will be guided through two lively hours of creativity and at the end of the night you will leave with your own unique, winter wonderland scene to hang on your wall.
Bring your own beverage of choice and be prepared to get messy. No artistic ability needed to have a fantastic time!

Tuesday, 05 February, 2019

Member: Class Fee $35 + Materials $20 – $55.00 Non

