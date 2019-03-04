Friends, Flowers, and Philadelphia Flower Show - FLOWER POWER!

Leave GBC: 8:00 am (130 Bible Street) | Return to GBC: 7:00 p.m.

Members: $130 | Non-Members: $150 Early Bird Registration-Members Only- $115 Registration Deadline: February 14

Cost includes admission, continental breakfast, transportation & snacks.

The 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will celebrate “Flower Power”!

The Greenwich Botanical Center is excited to be heading to the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show on March 4th!

Join us as we spend the day in Philadelphia viewing this spectacular annual indoor flower show which is the largest in the world, stretching across 10-acres of beautiful displays of creative garden designs and flower crafts. The Flower Show is a great place to take photos of your favorite flowers or the perfect selfie spot.

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. The theme for 2019 is Flower Power and “will celebrate the contribution of flowers to our lives and will play host to the Florists’ Transworld Delivery World Cup, the world’s most prestigious floral design competition,” according to the Philadelphia Horticultural Society.

Limited Space.