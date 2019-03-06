Blue/Purple Delphinium & French Lavender in a Tall Leaf-Lined Container
Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street Cos Cob, CT06807
Registration Online deadline: March 1 Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $100 – Total $175 Non-Member: Materials Fee + $75 Class Fee + $120 – Total $195 Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
The modern floral design trend in cottage garden flowers has the magnificent Delphinium with it rare blue color front and center. Learn the easy techniques for designing a tall perfusion of delphiniums in a glass cylinder lined with green leaf. Our color pallet for design will call to mind sky blue, cornflower blue, Wedgewood blue, lilac blue and even two-tone effects of blue and mauve. Carry away from class the delicate scent of French lavender and the quintessential charm of delightful delphiniums.
