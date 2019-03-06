Blue/Purple Delphinium & French Lavender in a Tall Leaf-Lined Container

Registration Online deadline: March 1

Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $100 – Total $175

Non-Member: Materials Fee + $75 Class Fee + $120 – Total $195

Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

The modern floral design trend in cottage garden flowers has the magnificent

Delphinium with it rare blue color front and center. Learn the easy techniques for

designing a tall perfusion of delphiniums in a glass cylinder lined with green leaf.

Our color pallet for design will call to mind sky blue, cornflower blue, Wedgewood

blue, lilac blue and even two-tone effects of blue and mauve. Carry away from class

the delicate scent of French lavender and the quintessential charm of delightful

delphiniums.