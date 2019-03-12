Peter Wohlleben, Author - The Hidden Life of Trees

The Greenwich Tree Conservancy in partnership with the Greenwich Botanical Center is thrilled to be bringing Peter Wohlleben, author of The Hidden Life of Trees, to the Greenwich Library Cole Auditorium on Tuesday, March 12th. Peter’s research is well known and groundbreaking. A recent article from Smithsonian Magazine states “A revolution has been taking place in the scientific understanding of trees, and Wohlleben is the first writer to convey its amazements to a general audience. The latest scientific studies, conducted at well-respected universities in Germany and around the world, confirm what he has long suspected from close observation: Trees are far more alert, social, sophisticated—and even intelligent—than we thought.”

Doors will open and refreshments will be served at 6:30 pm, Presentation at 7:00 pm, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

A new illustrated version of The Hidden Life of Trees will also be available for purchase.