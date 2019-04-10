Divine Sleep Yoga Nidra with Helena Svedin

Members: $30 | Non-Members $40 (Minimum 5 attendees to hold the class.) Advanced Registration Required
Divine Sleep® Yoga Nidra is a practice that can take you to the next level; a relaxed body, fluid mind, and supercharged intuition. Guided meditation laying down.Bring your own mat, bolster and blanket.
Divine Sleep® Yoga Nidra, translated as yogic sleep, is a five-stage process that begins with a body scan to engage one’s physicality. It incorporates meditation on the breath, the balancing of emotional states, visualization, and self-healing.
