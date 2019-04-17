Easter Centerpiece: Heirloom Apricot Tulips & Pink Hydrangea

Registration Online Deadline: April 12

Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893

Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $100 – Total $175

Non_Member: Materials Fee $75 + Class Fee $120 – Total $195

Gallery viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating

Perfect Easter and springtime centerpiece for dinning, coffee or entry tables that

will evoke a sense of elegance inspired by modern tablescape floral styling. We will

capture the spring season to perfection with charming and chic “Apricot Beauty”

tulips and Dutch hybrid pink hydrangea. And for the tablescape styling, English Ivy

will trail over the rim of a garden cone-shaped terra-cotta flowerpot filled with our

sculptured tulips and lush hydrangea. Learn tricks and tips that professions use to

keep flowers looking fresh and long lasting.