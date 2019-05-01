NYC Floral Market Tour - Peony Madness!

Registration Online Deadline: April 26 Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: $65 | Non-Member $85 No refunds only transfer of attendee
Join us as we explore Peony Madness in the NYC flower market, located in the Chelsea District of Manhattan. The spring flower market with Peony, Lilac, Hyacinths, Dogwood and Cherry Blossoms crowding the sidewalks is a sight of wonder filled with heady fragrances. Our tour will visit the leading fresh floral and branch suppliers along with Jamali, the number one choice of leading floral designers for vases and event decorations. Our tour member’s will received a 10% discount at Jamali. Fresh flowers and plants may be purchased during our tour.
You have the choice of carpool from the GBC or taking the Metro North Train to Grand Central with group or meet us at the market. Time of departure and meeting place will be given with your registration confirmation.
