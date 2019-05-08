Mother's Day Gift of Beauty: Peony Dutch Still Life Floral Styling
Registration Online Deadline: MAY 1
Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: Materials Fees $95 + Class Fee $100 – Total $195
Non-Member: Materials Fees $95 + Class Fee $120 – Total $215
Gallery Viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
It is magic time in the floral market with breathtaking colors and varieties of
peonies, as they make their spring debut. We will create, with inspiration from The
Dutch Masters, a natural floral styling that is lush, beautiful and memorable.
Glorious peonies, pristine queen Ann’s lace, sweet apple blossoms and dusty miller
will elegantly spill and tumble over the sides of a pink ti-leaf line container. Carry
home a gift of beauty and sweet memories with the queen of flowers, the opulent
peony.
Wednesday, 08 May, 2019
Contact:Greenwich Botanical Center
Cost:$195.00 – $215.00
