Join us for a wonderful trip to the Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill on Thursday, May 16, 2019. We will ride a coach bus to the Boston and home again, leaving the GBC at 7:00 am and returning around 7:00 pm. The garden tour will feature 10-12 private gardens “hidden” from public view because they are behind walls and at the backs of houses in the Beacon Hill area. These spectacular gardens are owned and maintained by members of the Beacon Hill Garden Club. In addition, several ribbon gardens are also on the tour. We stroll the charming streets of Beacon Hill to view the gardens and will lunch in Boston (price not included in tour price) at a local Beacon Hill restaurant close to the walking tour. This Beacon Hill Garden Club tour is rain or shine as is our trip. The garden tour hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, so we should have plenty of time to view the gardens. This is a trip not to be missed!For further information about the tour, visit the tour website at https://www.beaconhillgardenclub.org/faq