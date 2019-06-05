European Hand-Tied Bouquet: Garden Pink Mondial Roses in Glass Container
Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street Cos Cob, CT06807
Registration Online Deadline: MAY 31st Late registration contract Trish: text 917-328 4893
Member: Materials Fees $85 + Class Fee $100 – Total $185 Non-Member: Materials Fees $85 + Class Fee $120 + Total $205 Gallery Viewing: M $20 N/M $25 Limited Seating
Taking celebrity status is the new showstopper rose, Pink Mondial. Pink Mondial is simply breathtaking, with an enormous ruffed head of pink and white pedals. Learn the simple techniques in crafting a floral bouquet in your hand for easy success and dazzling beauty. Our hand-tied bouquet with have sophisticated elegance with petite pink spray roses and moss like dianthus tucked in for texture with stems wrapped in a ribbon of pink/green ti-leaf. Bouquets will be place in a glass container for display. Learn the professional tips and tricks of using household supplies for easy hand-tied bouquet success.
