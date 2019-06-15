+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Father's Day Family Workshop *CANCELED*

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED

Have fun with Dad at the GBC Father’s Day Family Workshop! Have him enjoy delicious goodies and spend time making wonderful Dad-centered, natural crafts and more importantly, family memories! Dad will have a great time and so will you!
Members: Adults $40 | Children (3-12yrs.) $10
Non-Members: Adults $60 | Children (3-12yrs.) $25

Saturday, 15 June, 2019

Contact:

Greenwich Botanical Center

Cost:

$10.00 – $60.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.