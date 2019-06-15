Tweet Father's Day Family Workshop *CANCELED*

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED Have fun with Dad at the GBC Father’s Day Family Workshop! Have him enjoy delicious goodies and spend time making wonderful Dad-centered, natural crafts and more importantly, family memories! Dad will have a great time and so will you!

Members: Adults $40 | Children (3-12yrs.) $10

Non-Members: Adults $60 | Children (3-12yrs.) $25

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Contact: Greenwich Botanical Center





Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.