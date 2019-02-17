The public is invited to a free art reception and botanical printmaking demo Sunday Feb 17th 3-5 PM.

Frolic is an exhibit of artwork that will warm you this winter with smiles and good humor. Elizabeth Ann McNally is an artist and printmaker whose narrative work explores the nature of animals in a fun whimsical way. Her abstract art plays with the color relationships reflected in the natural world focusing on the properties of the material and compositional elements.

About the printmaking demo: Collagraph printmaking uses texture and collage to create a uniquely different kind of print. Elizabeth will walk you through how to create, ink, and print a collagraph plate created from easily accessed materials such as pressed leaves and flowers.

“Frolic” runs the month of February with a free art reception and printmaking demo open to the public on the Sunday Feb 17th from 3-5 PM.