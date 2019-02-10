+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Valentine's Day Pet Boutique

Stratford Animal Control

225 Beacon Point Road
 Stratford, CT 06615
USA

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be open for shoppers to visit our Valentine's Day themed Pet Boutique on Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10, 2019 from 11:00am-3:00pm.

We will have pet supplies, crafts, candles, T-shirts, hoodies and more!  Please visit our website: www.stratfordanimalrescue.org for more information.

Sunday, 10 February, 2019

Contact:

Aimee Sprogis

Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.