Valentine's Day Pet Boutique
Stratford Animal Control
225 Beacon Point Road
Stratford, CT
06615
USA
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be open for shoppers to visit our Valentine's Day themed Pet Boutique on Saturday & Sunday, February 9-10, 2019 from 11:00am-3:00pm.
We will have pet supplies, crafts, candles, T-shirts, hoodies and more! Please visit our website: www.stratfordanimalrescue.org for more information.
Sunday, 10 February, 2019
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Contact:
Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in.
