Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle
Date & Time: Saturday , February 16th, 2019
8:00 PM
All ages
Location:
Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott) 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901
Cost: $10.00
Description:
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Website: http://www.socialevents123.com
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
